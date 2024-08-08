0
Thursday 8 August 2024 - 08:10

Biden: I’m Not Confident of Peaceful Transition of Power in US

Story Code : 1152686
Biden: I’m Not Confident of Peaceful Transition of Power in US
Biden made the statement to CBS News on Wednesday in his first interview since dropping out of the race in July, answering the journalist’s question on whether he thought there would be a peaceful transfer of power.

“If Trump wins, no I’m not confident at all. If Trump loses, I’m not confident at all,” Biden replied.

The US president lamented that the public was not taking Trump’s past comments about a “bloodbath” seriously.

“He means what he says. We don’t take him seriously. He means it. All the stuff about ‘If we lose, there’ll be a bloodbath, it’ll have been a stolen election,’” he said, adding that “you can’t love your country only when you win.”

Biden was referring to a speech Republican presidential candidate and former US President Donald Trump made at an Ohio rally in March, while on the campaign trail. The word “bloodbath” caused controversy in the US media, with a number of outlets quoting Trump out of context. The Republican frontrunner later claimed he was referring to the risks Chinese competition posed to the American automotive manufacturing industry when he used the term. He pledged to slap crippling tariffs on Chinese imported cars if he wins the election, and warned of a “bloodbath” for the US automotive industry if he loses.

Biden’s reference to Trump’s “bloodbath” comment comes at a time of increasingly hostile rhetoric between Democrats and Republicans. Last month, Biden expressed the “need for us to lower the temperature in our politics,” after a failed assassination attempt on Trump.
Comment


Featured Stories
"We Will Never Cut Off Our Relations with Iran" :Yahya Sinwar
"We Will Never Cut Off Our Relations with Iran" :Yahya Sinwar
UN Mission: Punishing Israel, Gaza Truce among Priorities
UN Mission: Punishing Israel, Gaza Truce among Priorities
8 August 2024
Biden: I’m Not Confident of Peaceful Transition of Power in US
Biden: I’m Not Confident of Peaceful Transition of Power in US
8 August 2024
Yemeni Forces Target Two US Destroyers in the Gulf of Aden
Yemeni Forces Target Two US Destroyers in the Gulf of Aden
8 August 2024
Israel Informs US It Was Behind Haniyeh Assassination: Source
Israel Informs US It Was Behind Haniyeh Assassination: Source
7 August 2024
Palestinian Resistance: Sinwar Affirms Hamas’s Resilience Amid “Israeli” Aggression
Palestinian Resistance: Sinwar Affirms Hamas’s Resilience Amid “Israeli” Aggression
7 August 2024
US Media: Iran Possesses Weapons That Israel’s Iron Dome Cannot Intercept
US Media: Iran Possesses Weapons That Israel’s Iron Dome Cannot Intercept
7 August 2024
Iraqi Resistance: Ain Al Assad Operation Marks New Phase of Escalation Against American Bases
Iraqi Resistance: Ain Al Assad Operation Marks New Phase of Escalation Against American Bases
7 August 2024
Iran Rejects Claims about Involving Assassination Plots in US
Iran Rejects Claims about Involving Assassination Plots in US
7 August 2024
Israel Killed over 10,000 Palestinian Students since October
Israel Killed over 10,000 Palestinian Students since October
7 August 2024
Europe’s Inaction Emboldens Israel, Iran Warns
Europe’s Inaction Emboldens Israel, Iran Warns
7 August 2024
US, UK Strike Ansarullah Targets Inside Yemen
US, UK Strike Ansarullah Targets Inside Yemen
7 August 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah: “Israel” Is Weakened; Palestinian Resistance Urged to Stay Resilient
Sayyed Nasrallah: “Israel” Is Weakened; Palestinian Resistance Urged to Stay Resilient
6 August 2024