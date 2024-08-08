0
Thursday 8 August 2024 - 08:11

Kamala Harris Open to Discuss Arms Embargo on ‘Israel’

Story Code : 1152687
Kamala Harris Open to Discuss Arms Embargo on ‘Israel’
Just before her rally, Harris met with Abbas Alawieh and Layla Elabed, who, according to the report, “wanted to support her but... wanted her to consider an arms embargo.”

In response, Harris indicated she was “open to it” and introduced the two community leaders to her staff.

At the rally, many people in the audience heckled Harris, chanting, “Kamala, Kamala, you can't hide. We won't vote for Genocide.”

In response, she said, “I am here because we believe in democracy. Everyone's voice matters, but I am speaking.” She then added, “If you want Donald Trump to win, then say that. Otherwise, I'm speaking.”

The Uncommitted National Movement has organized tens of thousands of Michigan voters to withhold their votes for President Joe Biden in the primary over his support for “Israel” in the war in Gaza.

The leaders of the movement said they want to support Harris and her vice-presidential pick, Tim Walz, but they want them to consider an arms embargo to immediately stop “Israel's” aggression in Gaza.

Michigan is a crucial swing state in the 2024 Presidential election with 15 electoral votes.
Comment


Featured Stories
"We Will Never Cut Off Our Relations with Iran" :Yahya Sinwar
"We Will Never Cut Off Our Relations with Iran" :Yahya Sinwar
UN Mission: Punishing Israel, Gaza Truce among Priorities
UN Mission: Punishing Israel, Gaza Truce among Priorities
8 August 2024
Biden: I’m Not Confident of Peaceful Transition of Power in US
Biden: I’m Not Confident of Peaceful Transition of Power in US
8 August 2024
Yemeni Forces Target Two US Destroyers in the Gulf of Aden
Yemeni Forces Target Two US Destroyers in the Gulf of Aden
8 August 2024
Israel Informs US It Was Behind Haniyeh Assassination: Source
Israel Informs US It Was Behind Haniyeh Assassination: Source
7 August 2024
Palestinian Resistance: Sinwar Affirms Hamas’s Resilience Amid “Israeli” Aggression
Palestinian Resistance: Sinwar Affirms Hamas’s Resilience Amid “Israeli” Aggression
7 August 2024
US Media: Iran Possesses Weapons That Israel’s Iron Dome Cannot Intercept
US Media: Iran Possesses Weapons That Israel’s Iron Dome Cannot Intercept
7 August 2024
Iraqi Resistance: Ain Al Assad Operation Marks New Phase of Escalation Against American Bases
Iraqi Resistance: Ain Al Assad Operation Marks New Phase of Escalation Against American Bases
7 August 2024
Iran Rejects Claims about Involving Assassination Plots in US
Iran Rejects Claims about Involving Assassination Plots in US
7 August 2024
Israel Killed over 10,000 Palestinian Students since October
Israel Killed over 10,000 Palestinian Students since October
7 August 2024
Europe’s Inaction Emboldens Israel, Iran Warns
Europe’s Inaction Emboldens Israel, Iran Warns
7 August 2024
US, UK Strike Ansarullah Targets Inside Yemen
US, UK Strike Ansarullah Targets Inside Yemen
7 August 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah: “Israel” Is Weakened; Palestinian Resistance Urged to Stay Resilient
Sayyed Nasrallah: “Israel” Is Weakened; Palestinian Resistance Urged to Stay Resilient
6 August 2024