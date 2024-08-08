Iran, OIC Discuss Martyrdom of Haniyeh

Islam Times - The caretaker foreign minister of Iran and the secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation condemned the Israeli assassination of the political bureau chief of Hamas Ismail Haniyeh, weighing plans for Muslim interaction against the Zionist regime.

Ali Baqeri and OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha met on the sidelines of an extraordinary meeting of the OIC in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah on Wednesday.They discussed different issues on the agenda of the Jeddah meeting.Baqeri expressed hope that Iran and the OIC secretariat will boost their cooperation and honored the memory of late Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, who cared much about ties among Muslim countries and the authority of the OIC.He also pointed to the heinous Israeli assassination of Haniyeh in Tehran, describing it as a violation of Iran's national security and sovereignty and a breach of international laws.The Zionists seek to spread instability from Gaza to the entire region, and they have shown that they are ready to set the entire West Asia on fire in order to achieve their sinister goals, the Iranian diplomat warned, the Foreign Ministry’s website reported.He then thanked the OIC for its transparent and robust positions on the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh and its condemnation of the crime.While the Muslim countries have coherently condemned the terrorist act of the Zionist regime, not only did the US and some European countries refuse to condemn the assassination, but also continued their policy of supporting Israel, meaning that those governments do not want to see peace and stability in the region, Baqeri said.He also called for convergence and synergy of the Islamic countries to deal with the very evil existence of Israel, which he said is the root cause of instability in the region.For his part, the OIC chief offered condolences to Iran over the martyrdom of Ismail Haniyeh.He then highlighted the important position and role of Iran as a founding member of the organization, saying the OIC’s secretariat is fully ready to cooperate with Iran.Hissein Brahim Taha reaffirmed the clear stance of the OIC on the heinous Israeli crime of assassinating Haniyeh, adding that this barbaric act does not affect the OIC’s resolve to defend the Palestinian cause.“We will continue our serious efforts to this end,” he stated.