IRGC Pledges Support for New Hamas Chief

Islam Times - The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps hailed the selection of Yahya Sinwar as the new leader of the political bureau of Hamas, reaffirming Iran’s unwavering support for the Palestinian resistance movement.

In a message released on Wednesday, Major General Hossein Salami congratulated Yahya Ibrahim Hassan Sinwar on taking the helm at the political bureau of Hamas.The general stated that selection of Sinwar after the martyrdom of his predecessor, Ismail Haniyeh, has drastically concerned the “criminal Zionist enemy and its shameless sponsors”.The appointment of a new head for the political bureau of Hamas indicated that when a great man is martyred after years of devotion to duty, other sincere and prudent forces will follow his path more strongly, he added.The commander also gave an assurance that the IRGC will spare no effort to assist Hamas and the other resistance forces as a glorious duty.Major General Salami finally expressed confidence that the Palestinians, specifically the people of Gaza, will change the global equations in favor of Islam with their patience and fortitude, and will succeed in eradicating the criminal Zionist regime from the holy Palestinian soil.The selection of Sinwar follows Haniyeh’s assassination by the Zionist regime.Haniyeh, who was in Tehran to attend the new Iranian president’s swearing-in ceremony, was martyred in an Israeli operation in the early hours of July 31.Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei has warned the Israeli regime of a "harsh response" for Haniyeh's assassination, calling it the Islamic Republic's duty to avenge the Palestinian resistance leader's blood.