0
Thursday 8 August 2024 - 08:19

"We Will Never Cut Off Our Relations with Iran" :Yahya Sinwar

Story Code : 1152694
"We Will Never Cut Off Our Relations with Iran" :Yahya Sinwar
The new leader of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, in a speech, once again reiterated Hamas' firm position regarding the disarmament of the Resistance and the occupying regime.

Sinwar declared that no one can force Hamas to recognize "Israel" as a legitimate state.

He made remarks among a group of Palestinian youth in Gaza.

In response to the pressure of the Zionists and the United States to disarm the Resistance and their claim to form a national unity government with other Palestinian groups after the Gaza war, he emphasized, "No one can force us to lay down our weapons".

He also added, "We will never cut off our relations with Iran and other parties".

The new leader of Hamas stated, "We are fighters to realize the freedom of Palestine and revolutionaries to grant the right of freedom to our nation".

He added," We will fight against the occupiers according to human rights laws, and we will continue to strengthen our military force to protect our nation".

Hamas chief also warned the Zionists about the negotiations for the exchange of prisoners, saying that without the release of Palestinian prisoners, their prisoners will never be freed.
Comment


Featured Stories
"We Will Never Cut Off Our Relations with Iran" :Yahya Sinwar
"We Will Never Cut Off Our Relations with Iran" :Yahya Sinwar
UN Mission: Punishing Israel, Gaza Truce among Priorities
UN Mission: Punishing Israel, Gaza Truce among Priorities
8 August 2024
Biden: I’m Not Confident of Peaceful Transition of Power in US
Biden: I’m Not Confident of Peaceful Transition of Power in US
8 August 2024
Yemeni Forces Target Two US Destroyers in the Gulf of Aden
Yemeni Forces Target Two US Destroyers in the Gulf of Aden
8 August 2024
Israel Informs US It Was Behind Haniyeh Assassination: Source
Israel Informs US It Was Behind Haniyeh Assassination: Source
7 August 2024
Palestinian Resistance: Sinwar Affirms Hamas’s Resilience Amid “Israeli” Aggression
Palestinian Resistance: Sinwar Affirms Hamas’s Resilience Amid “Israeli” Aggression
7 August 2024
US Media: Iran Possesses Weapons That Israel’s Iron Dome Cannot Intercept
US Media: Iran Possesses Weapons That Israel’s Iron Dome Cannot Intercept
7 August 2024
Iraqi Resistance: Ain Al Assad Operation Marks New Phase of Escalation Against American Bases
Iraqi Resistance: Ain Al Assad Operation Marks New Phase of Escalation Against American Bases
7 August 2024
Iran Rejects Claims about Involving Assassination Plots in US
Iran Rejects Claims about Involving Assassination Plots in US
7 August 2024
Israel Killed over 10,000 Palestinian Students since October
Israel Killed over 10,000 Palestinian Students since October
7 August 2024
Europe’s Inaction Emboldens Israel, Iran Warns
Europe’s Inaction Emboldens Israel, Iran Warns
7 August 2024
US, UK Strike Ansarullah Targets Inside Yemen
US, UK Strike Ansarullah Targets Inside Yemen
7 August 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah: “Israel” Is Weakened; Palestinian Resistance Urged to Stay Resilient
Sayyed Nasrallah: “Israel” Is Weakened; Palestinian Resistance Urged to Stay Resilient
6 August 2024