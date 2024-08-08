0
Thursday 8 August 2024 - 21:08

“Israel” Revokes Norwegian Diplomats’ Accreditation over Palestinian Recognition

Story Code : 1152819
“Israel” Revokes Norwegian Diplomats’ Accreditation over Palestinian Recognition
“Israel” has revoked the accreditation of Norwegian diplomats who are associated with the Palestinian Authority based in Ramallah.

The Foreign Ministry stated that the move was a response to the Norwegian government's "flurry of anti-Israeli and unilateral steps."

The Norwegian ambassador was informed that their accreditation and visas would be revoked within seven days and three months respectively.

In May, Norway, Spain, and Ireland recognized Palestine; followed by Slovenia and Armenia in June.

“Israel,” angered by the recognitions, vows measures against the aforementioned countries.

Norway has a representative office in Ramallah, West Bank, but its diplomats must pass through Israeli checkpoints to reach there.

The International Court of Justice ruled “Israel's” occupation of Palestinian land illegal on July 19, requiring the evacuation of all West Bank and East Jerusalem settlements.
