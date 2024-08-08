Iran FM: Only Decisive Action Can Force “Israel” to Comply With Int’l Law

Islam Times - Iran strongly condemns as “heinous and horrific” recent remarks by far-right “Israeli” Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich who justified the killing of two million Palestinians through deliberate starvation, saying Israel can only be made to comply with international law through "decisive and deterrent action."

“The statements of this member of the criminal Zionist gang are only a kind of public declaration and confession,” Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said in a post on his X account on Thursday, adding that the world must have understood by now that the criminal Zionist entity will be forced to comply with international rules only if it faces “pressure and decisive and deterrent action.”Otherwise, the apartheid “Israeli” entity “knows no boundaries for its heinous crimes and measures,” Kanani emphasized, adding that such remarks by Israeli officials "deserve international prosecution."Smotrich said on Monday that he believes blocking humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip is “justified and moral” even if it causes two million civilians to die of hunger in the coastal Palestinian territory.The Iranian spokesperson said the world has been witnessing the “Israeli” entity’s acts of genocide and mass killing of Palestinian women, children and innocent civilians in the Gaza Strip through bombardment, famine and starvation over the past 10 months.Kanani further called on the European Union to fulfill its “international, moral and humanitarian responsibilities” towards the “Israeli” entity and end its political and military support for the entity instead of limiting itself to verbally condemning Smotrich’s statements.The European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Wednesday "strongly" condemned recent statements by the “Israeli” finance minister, saying, "Deliberate starvation of civilians is a war crime."German Foreign Ministry spokesman Sebastian Fischer also on Wednesday strongly condemned the ‘Israeli’ finance minister’s “completely unacceptable and outrageous remarks” and said, “We reject them in the strongest possible terms.”In a Wednesday statement, the French Foreign Ministry also expressed outrage over Smotrich's comments.At least 39,699 Palestinians, mostly children and women, have been martyred and 91,722 people wounded in the war that the apartheid “Israeli” entity began on October 7, 2023 following the retaliatory Operation Al-Aqsa Flood by the Palestinian territory’s resistance movements.Concomitantly with the Gaza war, Israel has been enforcing a near-total siege on the coastal territory, which has reduced the flow of foodstuffs, medicine, electricity and water into the Palestinian territory into a trickle.