“Israel” Burns Palestinians to Death in Gaza’s Khan Yunis

Islam Times - “Israeli” warplanes have conducted fresh air raids on Khan Yunis governorate, in southern Gaza Strip, martyring at least 19 Palestinians, some of whom were burned alive.

Citing medical sources, Palestinian media reported on Wednesday that eight Palestinians lost their lives in an “Israeli” airstrike that targeted a tent sheltering displaced people near a brick factory in the town of Abasan al-Kabira, east of Khan Yunis.Four more Palestinians were martyred and an unspecified number wounded in an “Israeli” bombing of a house and a popular market west of Khan Yunis.Meanwhile, an aerial assault by the occupation’s military near al-Shafi'i Mosque west of Khan Yunis claimed the lives of three people and injured 10, according to the Gaza Civil Defense.Also, three Palestinians were martyred in an “Israeli” raid on a tent in the town of Bani Suhaila, east of Khan Yunis, and a woman was martyred after the entity’s warplanes targeted a charitable soup kitchen distributing food among the displaced.The International Criminal Court [ICC] is seeking arrest warrants for “Israeli” officials over war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.