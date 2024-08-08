“Israel” Burns Palestinians to Death in Gaza’s Khan Yunis
Citing medical sources, Palestinian media reported on Wednesday that eight Palestinians lost their lives in an “Israeli” airstrike that targeted a tent sheltering displaced people near a brick factory in the town of Abasan al-Kabira, east of Khan Yunis.
Four more Palestinians were martyred and an unspecified number wounded in an “Israeli” bombing of a house and a popular market west of Khan Yunis.
Meanwhile, an aerial assault by the occupation’s military near al-Shafi'i Mosque west of Khan Yunis claimed the lives of three people and injured 10, according to the Gaza Civil Defense.
Also, three Palestinians were martyred in an “Israeli” raid on a tent in the town of Bani Suhaila, east of Khan Yunis, and a woman was martyred after the entity’s warplanes targeted a charitable soup kitchen distributing food among the displaced.
The International Criminal Court [ICC] is seeking arrest warrants for “Israeli” officials over war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.