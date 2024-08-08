0
Thursday 8 August 2024 - 21:14

“Israeli” Media Reports Growing Anxiety in Haifa Over Iranian-Hezbollah Retaliation

In a report published on Wednesday, the “Israeli” newspaper “Haaretz” highlighted that Haifa settlers are "very afraid" of possible attacks on the city's petrochemical factories, which contain hazardous materials.

The publication detailed the widespread apprehension over potential strikes on these facilities, including oil refineries where significant concentrations of hazardous substances are stored.

A Haifa settler expressed deep concern about incidents involving hazardous materials, stating, "We are sitting on a barrel of explosives, and we are very afraid of what might happen here." The report emphasized that many settlers are losing sleep over the threat of such strikes.

Referring to a 2022 survey conducted by the “Israeli” entity’s so-called Ministry of Environmental Protection, “Haaretz” confirmed the presence of "1,500 dangerous sources and 800 types of hazardous materials in Haifa Bay."

The survey also noted that numerous companies dealing with hazardous materials, as well as a gas farm, are located in the same area.

The newspaper added that the petrochemical industry is not the only concern for Haifa settlers. There are also fears about potential damage to residential buildings and neighborhoods with limited access, described as "besieged neighborhoods," especially since Haifa hosts numerous military installations near non-combatant structures.

The Hebrew-language newspaper “Yedioth Ahronoth” reported that the worst-case scenario for the “Israeli” military involves a “coordinated, swift assault from both Iran and Lebanon.”

Recent assessments suggest that "Hezbollah will strike first, while Iran deliberates its response to Haniyeh's assassination."

The paper underlined that Hezbollah's reaction is expected to be "powerful but focused on military targets in the north, possibly concentrating on the Haifa area, which houses several ‘IDF’ [‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces IOF] bases and strategic facilities."

“Yedioth Ahronoth” further pointed out that potential targets for Iran and Hezbollah include the Knesset, the Prime Minister's Office, the Prime Minister's residence, the Ministry of War in “Tel Aviv”, air force bases, spying bases and the headquarters of Mossad and Shin Bet.
