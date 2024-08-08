“Israel” Prepares for Hezbollah’s Nightmare Response: Vessels Might be Targeted

Islam Times - As “Israel” continues preparing for the nightmare of Hezbollah’s retaliation for the assassination of its Leader Sayyed Fouad Shokor [Hajj Mohsen], “Israeli” experts and analysts have outlined possible scenarios for the nature of this response.

Amir Bohbot, a military affairs analyst at the “Israeli” Walla! Website viewed that Hezbollah is unlikely to target infrastructure in the maritime arena, such as drilling platforms, due to fears of an “Israeli” response that could damage infrastructure in Lebanon.However, he noted that it is highly likely the Lebanese group may attempt to target vessels, similar to its missile attack on the INS Hanit [503] “Sa'ar” 5-class corvette during the 2006 July War or target naval bases.The “Israeli” analyst cited sources in the entity’s security establishment as saying that the “Israeli” military has not only fortified its defensive capabilities but is also prepared for a range of attack scenarios, including potential “surprises”.Bohbot also touched on Sayyed Shokor’s career, noting that the latter was one of the closest figures to Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and one of the most influential militarily and played a significant role in operational plans that included attacks on the “Israeli” internal front across a variety of scenarios.