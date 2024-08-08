0
Thursday 8 August 2024 - 21:17

EU Slams ‘Israel’s’ Smotrich: Deliberate Starvation of Civilians A War Crime

Story Code : 1152827
EU Slams ‘Israel’s’ Smotrich: Deliberate Starvation of Civilians A War Crime
The European Union's top diplomat Josep Borrell in a statement and a post on social media on Wednesday said that “deliberate starvation of civilians is a war crime,” calling earlier statements by Smotrich “beyond ignominious”.

“It demonstrates, once again, his contempt for international law and for basic principles of humanity,” he added.

On Monday, the far-right “Israeli” minister asserted that blocking humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip is both “justified and moral,” insisting that it should continue until the return of captives, “even if it causes two million civilians to die of hunger in Gaza.”

Earlier on Wednesday, the UK, Germany and France also condemned the “Israeli” minister's comments.

The French Foreign Ministry in a statement said that delivering humanitarian assistance to two million civilians in dire need, located in a blockaded region with access points regulated by “Israel”, is a requirement of international humanitarian law, as reiterated by the International Court of Justice.

The German Foreign Office spokesman also stated that international rights courts in The Hague will be monitoring the comments with great attention, particularly in light of “Israel’s” ongoing genocide case.

UK Foreign Minister David Lammy said on X that there “can be no justification for Minister Smotrich’s remarks,” and called on Israel to retract and condemn the remarks.
Comment


Featured Stories
Houthi: Battle against Zionists at Its Height after Assassination
Houthi: Battle against Zionists at Its Height after Assassination
Three Important Assumptions about Israeli Response to Iran’s Expected Operation
Three Important Assumptions about Israeli Response to Iran’s Expected Operation
8 August 2024
“Israel” Revokes Norwegian Diplomats’ Accreditation over Palestinian Recognition
“Israel” Revokes Norwegian Diplomats’ Accreditation over Palestinian Recognition
8 August 2024
“Israel” Burns Palestinians to Death in Gaza’s Khan Yunis
“Israel” Burns Palestinians to Death in Gaza’s Khan Yunis
8 August 2024
"We Will Never Cut Off Our Relations with Iran" :Yahya Sinwar
"We Will Never Cut Off Our Relations with Iran" :Yahya Sinwar
8 August 2024
UN Mission: Punishing Israel, Gaza Truce among Priorities
UN Mission: Punishing Israel, Gaza Truce among Priorities
8 August 2024
Biden: I’m Not Confident of Peaceful Transition of Power in US
Biden: I’m Not Confident of Peaceful Transition of Power in US
8 August 2024
Yemeni Forces Target Two US Destroyers in the Gulf of Aden
Yemeni Forces Target Two US Destroyers in the Gulf of Aden
8 August 2024
Israel Informs US It Was Behind Haniyeh Assassination: Source
Israel Informs US It Was Behind Haniyeh Assassination: Source
7 August 2024
Palestinian Resistance: Sinwar Affirms Hamas’s Resilience Amid “Israeli” Aggression
Palestinian Resistance: Sinwar Affirms Hamas’s Resilience Amid “Israeli” Aggression
7 August 2024
US Media: Iran Possesses Weapons That Israel’s Iron Dome Cannot Intercept
US Media: Iran Possesses Weapons That Israel’s Iron Dome Cannot Intercept
7 August 2024
Iraqi Resistance: Ain Al Assad Operation Marks New Phase of Escalation Against American Bases
Iraqi Resistance: Ain Al Assad Operation Marks New Phase of Escalation Against American Bases
7 August 2024
Iran Rejects Claims about Involving Assassination Plots in US
Iran Rejects Claims about Involving Assassination Plots in US
7 August 2024