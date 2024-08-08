0
Thursday 8 August 2024 - 21:23

US May Use Conflict in Middle East to Start World War III: Lukashenko

Story Code : 1152831
US May Use Conflict in Middle East to Start World War III: Lukashenko
"God forbid, they may use the conflict situation in the Middle East to unleash a new world war. They are ready to go that far," the BelTA news agency quotes Lukashenko as saying at a meeting with the CIS interior ministers, TASS reported.

Under the current President Joe Biden, the US policy in the world seemed to have been arranged somehow, Lukashenko said. "It was determined: these are friends and these are enemies… If the regime changes, it will be like in Afghanistan. It will be exactly like in Afghanistan. Not for the first time. They need to unleash some kind of war for the sake of regime change."

He pointed out that he was not indulging in propaganda against the US or some traditional allies of other CIS countries.

"You should be on friendly terms with everyone and build relations with everyone who wants them. But do not waste what we have created in recent years. This largely depends on us - law enforcers. A lot depends on us. This thought occurred to me on the way to this meeting," Lukashenko added.
Comment


Featured Stories
Houthi: Battle against Zionists at Its Height after Assassination
Houthi: Battle against Zionists at Its Height after Assassination
Three Important Assumptions about Israeli Response to Iran’s Expected Operation
Three Important Assumptions about Israeli Response to Iran’s Expected Operation
8 August 2024
“Israel” Revokes Norwegian Diplomats’ Accreditation over Palestinian Recognition
“Israel” Revokes Norwegian Diplomats’ Accreditation over Palestinian Recognition
8 August 2024
“Israel” Burns Palestinians to Death in Gaza’s Khan Yunis
“Israel” Burns Palestinians to Death in Gaza’s Khan Yunis
8 August 2024
"We Will Never Cut Off Our Relations with Iran" :Yahya Sinwar
"We Will Never Cut Off Our Relations with Iran" :Yahya Sinwar
8 August 2024
UN Mission: Punishing Israel, Gaza Truce among Priorities
UN Mission: Punishing Israel, Gaza Truce among Priorities
8 August 2024
Biden: I’m Not Confident of Peaceful Transition of Power in US
Biden: I’m Not Confident of Peaceful Transition of Power in US
8 August 2024
Yemeni Forces Target Two US Destroyers in the Gulf of Aden
Yemeni Forces Target Two US Destroyers in the Gulf of Aden
8 August 2024
Israel Informs US It Was Behind Haniyeh Assassination: Source
Israel Informs US It Was Behind Haniyeh Assassination: Source
7 August 2024
Palestinian Resistance: Sinwar Affirms Hamas’s Resilience Amid “Israeli” Aggression
Palestinian Resistance: Sinwar Affirms Hamas’s Resilience Amid “Israeli” Aggression
7 August 2024
US Media: Iran Possesses Weapons That Israel’s Iron Dome Cannot Intercept
US Media: Iran Possesses Weapons That Israel’s Iron Dome Cannot Intercept
7 August 2024
Iraqi Resistance: Ain Al Assad Operation Marks New Phase of Escalation Against American Bases
Iraqi Resistance: Ain Al Assad Operation Marks New Phase of Escalation Against American Bases
7 August 2024
Iran Rejects Claims about Involving Assassination Plots in US
Iran Rejects Claims about Involving Assassination Plots in US
7 August 2024