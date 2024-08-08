0
Thursday 8 August 2024 - 21:25

Iran Urges Int’l Prosecution of Israeli Assassination of Haniyeh

Story Code : 1152834
In a meeting with Foreign Minister of Jordan Ayman Safadi, held on the sidelines of an extraordinary ministerial session of the OIC in Jeddah, Ali Baqeri stressed the need for the adoption of a unified stance by all countries in condemnation of the Israeli regime’s move to assassinate the Hamas chief in Tehran.

The Iranian caretaker minister also called for the establishment of an appropriate mechanism to take legal and judicial action against the Israeli crime at the international organizations.

The two diplomats expressed hope that the OIC meeting in Saudi Arabia would result in constructive and effective decisions to condemn and mount pressure on the Zionist regime in order to stop its atrocities.

For his part, the Jordanian foreign minister condemned the assassination of Haniyeh in Tehran.

Safadi described the cessation of the Zionist regime’s brutal onslaught on the Gaza Strip as the key to establishment of calm and stability in the West Asia.

The extraordinary meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Executive Committee was held in Jeddah on Wednesday at Iran’s suggestion to discuss the Israeli assassination of the Hamas chief on Iranian soil.

Haniyeh, who was in Tehran to attend the new Iranian president’s swearing-in ceremony, was martyred in an Israeli operation in the early hours of July 31.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei has warned the Israeli regime of a "harsh response" for Haniyeh's assassination, calling it the Islamic Republic's duty to avenge the Palestinian resistance leader's blood.
