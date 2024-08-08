Source Discloses Names of 3 Proposed Iranian Ministers

Islam Times - An informed source revealed that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has made up his mind about his picks for three ministries.

Speaking to Tasnim on Thursday, the source said President Pezeshkian has finalized three names in the list of his proposed ministerial picks that will be submitted to the Parliament for a vote of confidence.The president has decided to propose Abbas Araqchi as the minister of foreign affairs, Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh as the minister of defense, and Esmaeil Khatib as the minister of intelligence, the source said.The informed source added that the decision on the final pick for the post of interior minister will be made on Friday.Khatib is the incumbent minister of intelligence, while General Nasirzadeh is the deputy chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces.Araqchi was also a deputy foreign minister in the administration of former President Hassan Rouhani.After the death of President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash on May 19, Pezeshkian became one of six final candidates singled out by the Constitutional Council from 80 applicants seeking the presidency.He won the highest number of votes in the first round of the presidential election on June 28 and faced off the runner-up, Saeed Jalili, in the runoff election on July 5.The physician-turned-politician won the runoff by garnering 53.66% of the votes.His new administration, the 14th after the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979, holds office for four years.