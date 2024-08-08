0
Thursday 8 August 2024 - 21:26

Source Discloses Names of 3 Proposed Iranian Ministers

Story Code : 1152835
Source Discloses Names of 3 Proposed Iranian Ministers
Speaking to Tasnim on Thursday, the source said President Pezeshkian has finalized three names in the list of his proposed ministerial picks that will be submitted to the Parliament for a vote of confidence.

The president has decided to propose Abbas Araqchi as the minister of foreign affairs, Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh as the minister of defense, and Esmaeil Khatib as the minister of intelligence, the source said.

The informed source added that the decision on the final pick for the post of interior minister will be made on Friday.

Khatib is the incumbent minister of intelligence, while General Nasirzadeh is the deputy chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces.

Araqchi was also a deputy foreign minister in the administration of former President Hassan Rouhani.

After the death of President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash on May 19, Pezeshkian became one of six final candidates singled out by the Constitutional Council from 80 applicants seeking the presidency.

He won the highest number of votes in the first round of the presidential election on June 28 and faced off the runner-up, Saeed Jalili, in the runoff election on July 5.

The physician-turned-politician won the runoff by garnering 53.66% of the votes.

His new administration, the 14th after the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979, holds office for four years.
Comment


Featured Stories
Houthi: Battle against Zionists at Its Height after Assassination
Houthi: Battle against Zionists at Its Height after Assassination
Three Important Assumptions about Israeli Response to Iran’s Expected Operation
Three Important Assumptions about Israeli Response to Iran’s Expected Operation
8 August 2024
“Israel” Revokes Norwegian Diplomats’ Accreditation over Palestinian Recognition
“Israel” Revokes Norwegian Diplomats’ Accreditation over Palestinian Recognition
8 August 2024
“Israel” Burns Palestinians to Death in Gaza’s Khan Yunis
“Israel” Burns Palestinians to Death in Gaza’s Khan Yunis
8 August 2024
"We Will Never Cut Off Our Relations with Iran" :Yahya Sinwar
"We Will Never Cut Off Our Relations with Iran" :Yahya Sinwar
8 August 2024
UN Mission: Punishing Israel, Gaza Truce among Priorities
UN Mission: Punishing Israel, Gaza Truce among Priorities
8 August 2024
Biden: I’m Not Confident of Peaceful Transition of Power in US
Biden: I’m Not Confident of Peaceful Transition of Power in US
8 August 2024
Yemeni Forces Target Two US Destroyers in the Gulf of Aden
Yemeni Forces Target Two US Destroyers in the Gulf of Aden
8 August 2024
Israel Informs US It Was Behind Haniyeh Assassination: Source
Israel Informs US It Was Behind Haniyeh Assassination: Source
7 August 2024
Palestinian Resistance: Sinwar Affirms Hamas’s Resilience Amid “Israeli” Aggression
Palestinian Resistance: Sinwar Affirms Hamas’s Resilience Amid “Israeli” Aggression
7 August 2024
US Media: Iran Possesses Weapons That Israel’s Iron Dome Cannot Intercept
US Media: Iran Possesses Weapons That Israel’s Iron Dome Cannot Intercept
7 August 2024
Iraqi Resistance: Ain Al Assad Operation Marks New Phase of Escalation Against American Bases
Iraqi Resistance: Ain Al Assad Operation Marks New Phase of Escalation Against American Bases
7 August 2024
Iran Rejects Claims about Involving Assassination Plots in US
Iran Rejects Claims about Involving Assassination Plots in US
7 August 2024