Pakistan Vows to Support Iran at UN Security Council

Islam Times - Foreign Minister of Pakistan says his country will use the capacity of its future membership in the UN Security Council to support Iran.

On the sidelines of the extraordinary OIC meeting in Jeddah, Iran’s acting Foreign Minister, Ali Bagheri Kani met and held talks with Mohammad Ishaq Dar , the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan.The two sides discussed the latest developments in the West Asia apart from bilateral and other international issues.In this meeting, Bagheri appreciated the positions of the government and people of Pakistan in supporting the Islamic Republic of Iran after the invasion of the Zionist regime against the sovereignty and national security of the country."Fortunately, we are witnessing the formation of a nationwide mobilization in the public opinion of the world, especially the Islamic world, in condemning the Zionists," he added.Israel is an evil entity whose goal is not only Palestine, but the goal of this regime is to attack the security of all Islamic countries, he added.The Pakistani diplomat assured that Pakistan will use the capacity of its future membership in the Security Council to support Iran, and the meetings of the General Assembly are also a good opportunity to consult and gain the support of countries against the aggression of the Zionist regime.Earlier, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan had separate meetings with his counterparts from Malaysia, Algeria and also the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.Bagheri Kani also met with the OIC Secretary General in his first diplomatic consultation in Jeddah and said that Iran expects Islamic countries will support the inherent and legitimate right of Iran in a legal and appropriate response to the Zionist aggression.Iran's action will not only be to defend one's sovereignty and national security, but also to defend the stability and security of the entire region, he added.