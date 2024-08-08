0
Thursday 8 August 2024 - 21:30

Russia Needs to Reach Kiev, Beyond: Medvedev

Story Code : 1152838
Russia Needs to Reach Kiev, Beyond: Medvedev
"From this moment on, the special military operation must become explicitly extraterritorial. This is no longer an operation to regain our lands and punish Nazis. We can and should move deeper into the yet existing Ukraine, towards Odessa, Kharkov, Dnepropetrovsk, Nikolayev. Towards Kiev and beyond," Dmitry Medvedev wrote on Telegram.

According to Medvedev, "there should be no limits in terms of the borders of the Ukrainian Reich that some recognize." "The terrorist operation carried out by the Banderites must remove all taboos from this topic," Medvedev pointed out, adding: "We will stop only when we consider it appropriate and beneficial."

On August 6, the borderline Kursk Region came under a massive attack from Ukraine. Shelling and drone strikes killed five civilians and injured 31 people, including six children.
