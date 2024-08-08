0
Thursday 8 August 2024 - 21:31

Haifa Port on Alert amid Fears of Iran, Hezbollah Attacks

Israelis in Haifa, the largest port in the occupited territories, are expressing fear that their petrochemical factories, which contain hazardous materials, could be targeted by Iran and Hezbollah, according to a report from Al Ahed News on Thursday.

Iran has vowed a harsh response to the Israeli assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the political bureau chief of the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas in Tehran on July 31.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said the "criminal and terrorist Zionist regime" must face severe consequences for killing Haniyeh, emphasizing that it is "our duty to avenge his blood" since he was martyred on Iranian soil.

The assassination came less than a day after Israel killed Fuad Shukr, a senior Hezbollah military commander, in Beirut. The Lebanese Resistance movement has also vowed to respond.

“We're sitting on a barrel of explosives and are greatly concerned about what may happen here,” said Ravit Shtossel, a resident of Haifa, as quoted by Haaretz.

Haifa’s proximity to Lebanon leaves it particularly vulnerable to Hezbollah's missiles. In his latest speech, Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah warned that “Haifa residents should prepare for any scenario."

Since the back-to-back assassinations in Beirut and Tehran, all branches of the Israeli regime are reportedly on high alert.

Meanwhile, the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported that potential targets for Iran and Hezbollah could include the office of prime minister and his residence, Israeli air force bases, Mossad facilities and other intelligence service offices.
