0
Thursday 8 August 2024 - 21:32

Tunisia’s President Saied Sacks Prime Minister

Story Code : 1152841
The statement from the president’s office late on Wednesday did not specify why Hachani was removed.

Hachani had taken office on August 1 last year, replacing Najla Bouden, who was also dismissed without an official reason by Saied, Al Jazeera reported.

A few hours before he was dismissed, Hachani said in a video message that the government had made progress on a number of issues despite global challenges, including securing the country’s food and energy needs.

His replacement, Kamel Madouri, had only taken on the social affairs portfolio in May.

In a social media post from his office, Saied is shown shaking hands with Madouri with a brief statement saying only that the president had “decided to assign him to head the government, succeeding Mr Ahmed Hachani”.

The sacking comes ahead of Tunisia’s October 6 presidential election, in which Saied is seeking another term, and amid widespread discontent over continuing water and electricity outages in many parts of the country.

While the government attributes these issues to a persistent drought, leading to the implementation of a water distribution quota system, Saied claims that the water cuts are a conspiracy in the run-up to the presidential election, insisting that the dams are actually full.

The agriculture ministry says the dam level is extremely critical and has reached 25 percent.
