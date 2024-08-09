0
Friday 9 August 2024 - 07:37

Ayatollah Khamenei Praises Comments by Haniyeh’s Daughter-in-Law about Martyred Palestinian Official

"She spoke comprehensively and with a very good expression”, Ayatollah Khamenei has said about Haniyeh’s daughter-in-law, praising the strong morale of the Hamas leader’s family.

Haniyeh’s daughter-in-law made the video in Gaza and shared it online last Wednesday hours after he was assassinated in an Israeli attack on his accommodation in Tehran.

In the video, which has gone viral since then, she confirms Haniyeh’s martyrdom, praising him as a great commander and hero.

She bids farewell to the leader of the Palestinian people, describing his death as a great loss.
