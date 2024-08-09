0
Friday 9 August 2024 - 08:51

Tripartite Qatar, Egypt, US Statement: Time Has Come for Ceasefire in Gaza, Prisoner Release

Story Code : 1152889
The tripartite statement affirmed that “the time has come to reach a ceasefire agreement in Gaza and to secure the release of prisoners and detainees.”

“No more time should be wasted, and there should be no excuses for further delays. As mediators, we are prepared, if necessary, to propose a final resolution to settle the issues related to implementation.”

The Egyptian Presidential Spokesman, Ahmad Fahmy, clarified that both parties have been invited to resume urgent discussions on Wednesday, August 14th, or Thursday, August 15th, in Doha or Cairo “to address all remaining gaps and begin implementing the agreement without further delays.”

“The mediators are ready to propose a final solution to overcome the gaps and resolve the remaining issues related to implementation in a manner that meets the expectations of all parties,” Fahmy added.

According to the joint statement, “the time has come for an immediate end to the longstanding suffering of the people of Gaza, as well as for `the hostages and their families.` It is time to reach a ceasefire and conclude an agreement regarding the release of hostages and detainees.”

“We, along with our teams, have worked tirelessly over several months to reach a framework for an agreement that is now on the table, with only the implementation details remaining. This agreement is based on the principles proposed by President Biden on May 31, 2024, and endorsed by United Nations Security Council Resolution 2735,” the statement concluded.
