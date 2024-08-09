Bombing of Gazan Schools, Shelters Martyrs Rise to 1050

Islam Times - The number of Palestinian martyrs as a result of the Israeli enemy army's targeting of shelters and schools in the Gaza Strip has risen to 1,050.

The government media office in Gaza said on Thursday in a press statement that the occupation took 34 hospitals out of service, leaving only the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, located east of Deir al-Balah, in the center of the Strip.It explained that the occupation seeks to aggravate the humanitarian situation and practice a policy of starvation, especially in northern Gaza.The occupation prevents more than 25,000 patients from traveling abroad for treatment, according to the government media office.This afternoon, Israeli warplanes targeted two schools housing thousands of displaced people in Gaza City, resulting in the death of 18 martyrs and dozens of injuries, including children and women.