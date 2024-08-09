0
Friday 9 August 2024 - 09:01

Russia’s Lipetsk Region Targeted by a ‘Massive’ Drone Attack

Story Code : 1152895
Russia’s Lipetsk Region Targeted by a ‘Massive’ Drone Attack
Early on August 9, Russia’s news agency TASS reported a fire at a military airfield in the Lipetsk region, which is west of the Kursk region, the site of the ongoing incursion.

Reports gave no cause for the blaze, Radio Free Europe reported.

Those reports came hours after regional Governor Igor Artamonov said on social media that Lipetsk had "been subjected to a massive UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) attack.

He added that a state of emergency has been declared in Lipetsk municipal district and 4 villages are being evacuated.

He later added that a local power installation had been damaged and six people had been wounded.

The Russian Defense Ministry said a total of 75 Ukrainian drones were destroyed over Russia overnight, according to the RIA news agency, most of them over the Belgorod and Lipetsk regions.

Igor Artamonov announced that nine people have so far been killed in the incident.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Fighter Jets Bomb Yemen
US Fighter Jets Bomb Yemen
Haifa Mayor Asks Residents to Store Water, Food
Haifa Mayor Asks Residents to Store Water, Food
9 August 2024
Joe Biden’s Crime Against Humanity with His Complicity in Gaza War
Joe Biden’s Crime Against Humanity with His Complicity in Gaza War
9 August 2024
Tripartite Qatar, Egypt, US Statement: Time Has Come for Ceasefire in Gaza, Prisoner Release
Tripartite Qatar, Egypt, US Statement: Time Has Come for Ceasefire in Gaza, Prisoner Release
9 August 2024
Houthi: Battle against Zionists at Its Height after Assassination
Houthi: Battle against Zionists at Its Height after Assassination
8 August 2024
Three Important Assumptions about Israeli Response to Iran’s Expected Operation
Three Important Assumptions about Israeli Response to Iran’s Expected Operation
8 August 2024
“Israel” Revokes Norwegian Diplomats’ Accreditation over Palestinian Recognition
“Israel” Revokes Norwegian Diplomats’ Accreditation over Palestinian Recognition
8 August 2024
“Israel” Burns Palestinians to Death in Gaza’s Khan Yunis
“Israel” Burns Palestinians to Death in Gaza’s Khan Yunis
8 August 2024
"We Will Never Cut Off Our Relations with Iran" :Yahya Sinwar
"We Will Never Cut Off Our Relations with Iran" :Yahya Sinwar
8 August 2024
UN Mission: Punishing Israel, Gaza Truce among Priorities
UN Mission: Punishing Israel, Gaza Truce among Priorities
8 August 2024
Biden: I’m Not Confident of Peaceful Transition of Power in US
Biden: I’m Not Confident of Peaceful Transition of Power in US
8 August 2024
Yemeni Forces Target Two US Destroyers in the Gulf of Aden
Yemeni Forces Target Two US Destroyers in the Gulf of Aden
8 August 2024
Israel Informs US It Was Behind Haniyeh Assassination: Source
Israel Informs US It Was Behind Haniyeh Assassination: Source
7 August 2024