Russia’s Lipetsk Region Targeted by a ‘Massive’ Drone Attack

Islam Times - The Russian air base in Lipetsk was targeted by a Ukrainian drone attack and was set on fire.

Early on August 9, Russia’s news agency TASS reported a fire at a military airfield in the Lipetsk region, which is west of the Kursk region, the site of the ongoing incursion.Reports gave no cause for the blaze, Radio Free Europe reported.Those reports came hours after regional Governor Igor Artamonov said on social media that Lipetsk had "been subjected to a massive UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) attack.He added that a state of emergency has been declared in Lipetsk municipal district and 4 villages are being evacuated.He later added that a local power installation had been damaged and six people had been wounded.The Russian Defense Ministry said a total of 75 Ukrainian drones were destroyed over Russia overnight, according to the RIA news agency, most of them over the Belgorod and Lipetsk regions.Igor Artamonov announced that nine people have so far been killed in the incident.