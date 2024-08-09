0
Friday 9 August 2024 - 09:02

Maduro Suspends X Social Network in Venezuela for 10 Days

Story Code : 1152896
Maduro Suspends X Social Network in Venezuela for 10 Days
He accused the social network of being used by his opponents to create unrest after the disputed presidential election. 

Associated Press journalists in Caracas found that by Thursday night posts had stopped loading on X on two private telephone services and state-owned Movilnet. Maduro said in a spech that “Elon Musk is the owner of X and has violated all the rules of the social network itself.

The state agency in charge of telecommunications will “remove the social network X, formerly known as Twitter, from circulation in Venezuela for 10 days,” Maduro said, according to local US media, after previously accusing the site’s owner Elon Musk of an “attack” against his reelection.
Comment


