Friday 9 August 2024 - 09:02

US Fighter Jets Bomb Yemen

Story Code : 1152897
The United States, as the biggest and main financial, weapon, and political sponsor of the Zionist regime in massacring and genocide of the Palestinians, has been trying to defend the Zionist regime against the attacks of Yemeni’s Ansarullah movement since the beginning of Gaza war on October 07, 2023 by sending its ships to the Red Sea.

By attacking the areas under the control of the Ansarullah movement in Yemen, “we destroyed 2 anti-ship cruise missiles and a ground control base,” CENTCOM wrote on X, formerly known as twitter.

The United States claims that the destroyed weapons were a clear threat against the American forces, international coalition forces, and freedom of navigation in international waters.

Earlier, the Yemeni sources had announced that American and British fighter jets had attacked Yemen’s al-Hudaydah port.
