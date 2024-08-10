0
Saturday 10 August 2024 - 02:12

“Israel” Prepares Tent City to Northern Settlers in Full-Blown Hezbollah War

The plan includes the construction of a tent city and hundreds of beds and mattresses that have already been purchased.

The council anticipates that thousands of “Israelis” will evacuate to Occupied Al-Naqab [Negev] independently — “a move that will complicate managing the situation.” The council noted, “For this reason, we’ve established an evacuee management unit aimed at aiding the incoming population.”

The council's emergency headquarters conducted a drill simulating a scenario of mass evacuations two weeks ago.

“Evacuating thousands of people from the north is a realistic scenario, and it would have been better to prepare for it six months ago…However, there are still shortages of manpower and the ability to provide educational services to both evacuees and residents. A possible solution would be to recruit additional personnel from pre-military programs, soldier-teachers, veterans, students, and others,” the head of the council said.
