0
Saturday 10 August 2024 - 02:17

US Journalist Arrested for Filming Pro-Palestine Protest

Story Code : 1153009
US Journalist Arrested for Filming Pro-Palestine Protest
The New York Police Department (NYPD) charged video-journalist Samuel Seligson with filming activists painting anti-Zionist graffiti on the homes of Brooklyn Museum Director Anne Pasternak and three board members on June 12.

Anonymous activists spray-painted Palestinian resistance symbols on Anne Pasternak's residence and hoisted a banner stating, "Anne Pasternak Brooklyn Museum White-Supremacist Zionist."

They also painted slogans like "Blood on Your Hands" on board members' sidewalks.

Leena Widdi, Seligson’s attorney, stated that NYPD officers raided her client’s Brooklyn apartment twice before he surrendered.

She argued that her client, acting as a media credentialed member, was presenting hate crime charges as an "appalling" overreach by police and prosecutors.

The state has not provided any evidence that he was present or engaged in any activities beyond mere presence, according to Widdi.

Independent videographer Seligson faced felony hate crime charges for recording pro-Palestine protest, with eight counts of criminal mischief, four of which are hate crimes.

Seligson was arrested in May for livestreaming a pro-Gaza demonstration while multiple arrests were made by the police.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Navy Can
US Navy Can't Stop Yemeni Attacks with Force Alone: Commander
Sayyed Nasrallah’s Mastery of Psychological Warfare: A Strategic Analysis of His Speeches
Sayyed Nasrallah’s Mastery of Psychological Warfare: A Strategic Analysis of His Speeches
10 August 2024
IRGC Navy Received New Cruise Missiles with Highly Explosive Warheads
IRGC Navy Received New Cruise Missiles with Highly Explosive Warheads
10 August 2024
Yemeni, Iraqi Resistance Forces Strike Key Target in “Israeli” Entity Amid Gaza Conflict
Yemeni, Iraqi Resistance Forces Strike Key Target in “Israeli” Entity Amid Gaza Conflict
10 August 2024
US Fighter Jets Bomb Yemen
US Fighter Jets Bomb Yemen
9 August 2024
Haifa Mayor Asks Residents to Store Water, Food
Haifa Mayor Asks Residents to Store Water, Food
9 August 2024
Joe Biden’s Crime Against Humanity with His Complicity in Gaza War
Joe Biden’s Crime Against Humanity with His Complicity in Gaza War
9 August 2024
Tripartite Qatar, Egypt, US Statement: Time Has Come for Ceasefire in Gaza, Prisoner Release
Tripartite Qatar, Egypt, US Statement: Time Has Come for Ceasefire in Gaza, Prisoner Release
9 August 2024
Houthi: Battle against Zionists at Its Height after Assassination
Houthi: Battle against Zionists at Its Height after Assassination
8 August 2024
Three Important Assumptions about Israeli Response to Iran’s Expected Operation
Three Important Assumptions about Israeli Response to Iran’s Expected Operation
8 August 2024
“Israel” Revokes Norwegian Diplomats’ Accreditation over Palestinian Recognition
“Israel” Revokes Norwegian Diplomats’ Accreditation over Palestinian Recognition
8 August 2024
“Israel” Burns Palestinians to Death in Gaza’s Khan Yunis
“Israel” Burns Palestinians to Death in Gaza’s Khan Yunis
8 August 2024
"We Will Never Cut Off Our Relations with Iran" :Yahya Sinwar
"We Will Never Cut Off Our Relations with Iran" :Yahya Sinwar
8 August 2024