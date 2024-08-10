0
Saturday 10 August 2024 - 02:18

Islamabad Dismissed Allegations of Secret military Activity between Iran and Pakistan

Mumtaz Zahra criticized the Jerusalem Post's report, stating it was "fake news" and warned against spreading false information during a sensitive time.

The “Israeli” newspaper, citing Arab sources, claimed that Pakistan would provide medium-range ballistic missiles to Iran in case of a military conflict between Iran and the entity.

The spokesperson denied the allegations, clarifying that Pakistan had no intention of doing so.

Zahra also noted a recent call between Pakistani and Iranian officials after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination.
