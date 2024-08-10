0
Saturday 10 August 2024 - 02:19

IRGC Navy Received New Cruise Missiles with Highly Explosive Warheads

Story Code : 1153011
The naval force received 2,640 missile systems, drones, and other equipment at a ceremony attended by IRGC chief commander Major General Hossein Salami.

Among the deliveries are new radar-evading cruise missiles with high-explosive warheads that can sink destroyers.

The addition includes various types of missiles, combat drones, unmanned aerial vehicles with EW capabilities, and electronic warfare systems.

On Friday, 210 homegrown systems out of 2,654 were displayed, showcasing some of the navy's most advanced anti-surface and sub-surface weapons due to security considerations.

"In today's world, nations must choose between strength and independence or yielding to external pressures; there's no middle ground," Salami emphasized, advocating for nations to prioritize freedom over submission.

"Speed equals power at sea, prioritize precision over volume, and aim for a single-hit target destruction in naval battles. Integrating AI is crucial across all naval assets", he added.

Iranian military experts and engineers have in recent years made remarkable breakthroughs in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient.

The leader of the Islamic Revolution, His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, has consistently urged for the enhancement and maintenance of Iran's defense capabilities.
