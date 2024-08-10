0
Saturday 10 August 2024 - 02:22

Four Syrian Soldiers Injured in “Israeli” Airstrikes Amid Escalating Regional Tensions

Story Code : 1153015
The attack, which occurred around 8:55 p.m. local time [1755 GMT], was reported by Syria’s official news agency SANA, citing a military source.

According to the report, the aerial assault originated from the direction of northern Lebanon, causing injuries to four soldiers and resulting in material damage. However, the specific locations targeted in the strikes were not disclosed.

Earlier, the so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights [SOHR] claimed that seven people were wounded in an “Israeli” airstrike targeting a missile depot near Shayrat Airbase in Homs province.

The Britain-based war monitor reported that the site was rocked by successive explosions for nearly an hour, with fires visibly raging in the area.

This “Israeli” airstrike on Syria comes amid the entity’s ongoing brutal offensive against Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip.

The apartheid “Israeli” entity has launched relentless air and ground attacks on Gaza, targeting hospitals, residential areas, and places of worship since Palestinian resistance groups initiated their surprise Operation al-Aqsa Flood against the entity on October 7.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, at least 39,699 Palestinians, the majority of whom are women and children, have been martyred, and another 91,722 have been injured as a result of the ongoing assault.

The “Israeli” entity frequently targets military positions inside Syria, particularly those linked to the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah, which has been instrumental in aiding the Syrian army's fight against foreign-backed terrorists.

The apartheid entity rarely comments on its operations within Syrian territory, which many view as a reaction to the Syrian government’s significant success in eradicating terrorism.

Since the outbreak of foreign-backed militancy in Syria, the “Israeli” entity has been a principal supporter of terrorist groups opposing the democratically-elected government of President Bashar al-Assad.
