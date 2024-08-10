Iran Warns of Israeli Threat to Islamic World

Islam Times - Iran's Acting Foreign Minister Ali Baqeri cautioned that Israel poses a danger not only to Palestinians but to the entire Islamic Ummah, urging Islamic nations to strengthen their ties against common enemies.

Baqeri made these remarks during a meeting with his Somalian counterpart, Ahmed Moalim Fiqi, on the sidelines of the Executive Committee meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.Welcoming Somalia's initiative to restore relations between the two countries, Baqeri stated, "We believe that Islamic countries should strengthen their relations in line with shared interests and in confronting the enemies of the Islamic world."He emphasized that Iran sees "no limits to the development and expansion of relations with African countries."The Iranian diplomat also condemned the heinous crimes committed by Israel in recent months, adding that the Zionist regime has used advanced American weapons to massacre innocent Palestinians.He highlighted that "Israel is not only a threat to the Palestinian people but also a threat to the entire Islamic Ummah," and called for practical steps by Islamic countries against the Zionist regime.Somalia's foreign minister, for his part, expressed satisfaction with the meeting and condemned the Israeli "aggressions against the territorial integrity, sovereignty, and stability of the Islamic Republic of Iran."Fiqi also praised Iran's role in supporting Palestine and defending the rights of the oppressed Palestinian people.He thanked Iran for its support in ensuring Somalia's stability and security against terrorism, adding that Somalia seeks to "develop and deepen relations between Mogadishu and Tehran."