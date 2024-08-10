0
Saturday 10 August 2024 - 03:03

Hezbollah Targets Israeli Military Sites in Retaliation for Southern Lebanon Strikes

Story Code : 1153022
Hezbollah announced in a brief statement that its members fired a barrage of Katyusha rockets at an Israeli military outpost in Manot, a moshav in the Western Galilee region, on Thursday. The attack destroyed several Iron Dome missile batteries and artillery positions stationed there.

The resistance group stated that this operation was in response to an Israeli airstrike on the village of Doueir in southern Lebanon.

In another retaliatory strike, Hezbollah forces fired heavy-caliber Burkan missiles at the Zarit barracks, which serves as the headquarters of the Israeli army’s Western Battalion. This attack was carried out in response to Israeli aggression against the southern Lebanese town of Majdal Zoun.

Hezbollah fighters also targeted the Biranit barracks with a salvo of Burkan missiles, causing significant damage and igniting a large fire. The operation was said to be in retaliation for an Israeli attack on the village of Aitaroun in southern Lebanon.

The group claimed responsibility for additional strikes on several Israeli sites, including the al-Samaqa site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills, the Ramim barracks, and the al-Malikiyah site.

Hezbollah resistance forces also targeted espionage equipment at the Ruwaisat al-Alam site in the occupied Kfar Shuba hills. Additionally, they used a kamikaze drone to attack a gathering of Israeli troops at the al-Marj site, reportedly hitting the targets accurately and causing casualties.

Since early October last year, Hezbollah and Israel have been exchanging fire following Israel's genocidal war in Gaza. The Lebanese resistance movement has vowed to continue its retaliatory attacks as long as Israel's operations in Gaza persist. Hezbollah officials have reiterated that while they do not seek a war with Israel, they are fully prepared should one occur.

The ongoing conflict between Hezbollah and Israel follows previous confrontations, including two major wars in 2000 and 2006, where Hezbollah's resistance led to Israeli withdrawals.
