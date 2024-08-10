Islam Times - Iran's Acting Foreign Minister Ali Baqeri said on Thursday that Israel's political isolation has deepened following international condemnation of the assassination of Hamas Political Chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

Speaking in Jeddah during discussions with Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed Abdulkarim El Khereiji, Baqeri emphasized that Israel had hoped to reduce its isolation through normalization with some regional countries. However, the killing of Haniyeh, who was an official guest of Iran, has further isolated the regime.The meeting in Jeddah, held a day earlier by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), was convened to discuss Haniyeh's assassination and Israel's actions in Gaza. El Khereiji thanked Iran for initiating the OIC meeting and noted that all participating countries supported Tehran's stance, condemning Israel for its aggression on Iranian soil.He described the Jeddah meeting as successful, highlighting the joint efforts of Islamic countries to counter Israeli aggression.During his stay in Jeddah, Baqeri also had an interview with AFP, in which he criticized Israel's decision to assassinate Haniyeh, calling it a strategic mistake. He warned that Israel would face significant consequences and added that while Israel aims to spread the conflict beyond Gaza, it lacks the capacity to wage war against Iran.