A Terrible Explosion Reported in China’s Zhejiang Province

Islam Times - A powerful explosion rocked the port of "Zhejiang" province in China.

Terrifying video footage reveals the moment a cargo ship docked in Eastern China exploded into a large fireball.Videos shared by Chinese media show the container ship, which had been docked at Beilun port, part of the larger Port of Ningbo-Zhoushan in Zhejiang Province suddenly erupting into flames, the Daily Mail reported.The incident took place at around 1:46 pm local time (06:46 BST).The CCTV footage shows the container exploding, with a large plume of smoke and debris erupting into the air. It is currently not known what caused the explosion however a report from Reuters, citing local media in the region, are currently saying there are currently no serious casualties from the explosion.