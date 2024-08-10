0
Saturday 10 August 2024 - 03:13

IRGC Quds Force Cmdr.: "Martyr Haniyeh Blood to Affect Harsh Revenge on Zionists"

Story Code : 1153026
General Esmail Ghaani extended condolences to Yahya Sinwar on the former Hamas politburo chief's martyrdom.

He recalled the Leader of the Islamic Revolution's remarks that Iran sees avenging Martyr Haniyeh's blood as a duty, stressing that "No doubt that the blood of Martyr Haniyeh will influence the harsh revenge on the Zionist regime at the hands of the Islamic Republic."

“The heroic struggle of your brothers in the Islamic resistance will intensify the effect of this punishment and lead to the elimination of this ominous phenomenon as soon as possible," Ghaani told Sinwar. 

The IRGC Quds Force commander further offered congratulations on Sinwar's election, saying that "By choosing a leader with a different logic, Hamas proved that its proud flag is in someone's hand who has the most influence in the battlefield and is a mujahid with the cause of Allah."
