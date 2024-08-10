0
Saturday 10 August 2024 - 03:15

Palestinian Resistance Attacks Israeli Positions with Missile

The local media of the Zionist regime reported a rocket attack fired from Gaza to the occupied lands and territories.

These sources announced that two rockets were fired from Gaza towards the town of Gan HaShlosha.

The Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, announced that its combatants targeted a group of 9 Israeli occupation soldiers inside a building in Tal al-Sultan neighborhood in the west of Rafah with two TBG rockets.

In this operation, all the occupying forces of the Zionist regime were killed and wounded, and Israeli helicopters landed in this area to transfer them.
