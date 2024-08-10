0
Saturday 10 August 2024 - 09:45

Iran’s Shamkhani: Preparations Done for Severe Punishment of ‘Israel’

Story Code : 1153101
Iran’s Shamkhani: Preparations Done for Severe Punishment of ‘Israel’
“The sole goal of the ‘Israeli’ entity in killing the worshipers of the Al-Tabin school in Gaza and assassinating the martyr Ismail Haniyeh in Iran is to seek war and make the ceasefire negotiations fail,” Shamkhani wrote.

He further added that “preparations for severe punishment of the ‘Israeli’ entity have been made following the legal, diplomatic, and media processes.”

Ismail Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were martyred after their residence was targeted in Tehran on July 31.

Reacting to the “Israeli” act of terror, high-ranking Iranian officials vowed to give a proper response to the Zionist entity, with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei saying, that by assassinating Ismail Haniyeh, the “Israeli” entity has prepared the ground for harsh punishment for itself.
