Iran’s Shamkhani: Preparations Done for Severe Punishment of ‘Israel’

Islam Times - The political adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani took to X social media platform, to announce that preparations have been made to severely punish the “Israeli” entity that only understands the language of force.

“The sole goal of the ‘Israeli’ entity in killing the worshipers of the Al-Tabin school in Gaza and assassinating the martyr Ismail Haniyeh in Iran is to seek war and make the ceasefire negotiations fail,” Shamkhani wrote.He further added that “preparations for severe punishment of the ‘Israeli’ entity have been made following the legal, diplomatic, and media processes.”Ismail Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were martyred after their residence was targeted in Tehran on July 31.Reacting to the “Israeli” act of terror, high-ranking Iranian officials vowed to give a proper response to the Zionist entity, with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei saying, that by assassinating Ismail Haniyeh, the “Israeli” entity has prepared the ground for harsh punishment for itself.