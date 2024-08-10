0
Saturday 10 August 2024 - 09:46

Genocide Continues: Over 100 Palestinians Martyred in ‘Israeli’ Airstrikes on School in Gaza

Story Code : 1153103
Palestine’s official WAFA news agency said over 100 citizens were martyred and dozens injured on Saturday morning after the “Israeli” occupation forces bombed the al-Tabi’in school in the al-Daraj neighborhood east of Gaza City.

Citing local sources, the agency said the occupation warplanes bombed the school while citizens were performing the dawn prayer.

“The ‘Israeli’ strikes targeted the displaced people while performing Fajr [dawn] prayers, the matter led to a rapid increase in the number of casualties,” the government media office in Gaza said in a statement.

The media office stressed that the “Israeli” attack comes within the “framework of the crime of genocide and ethnic cleansing against our Palestinian people in a clear manner.”

The statement added that “due to the horror of the massacre and the large number of martyrs, the medical crews, civil defense, relief and emergency teams have not been able to retrieve the bodies of all the martyrs so far.”

The media office censured the “Israeli” massacre in the strongest terms, calling on the world to condemn it and hold the occupying entity and the US administration fully responsible for the deadly bombing.

It also renewed its call for the international community and UN organizations to pressure Tel Aviv to stop the crime of genocide and ethnic cleansing against Palestinian civilians and displaced persons in the Gaza Strip, and “stop the flow of blood.”

The “Israeli” occupation army confirmed the attack in a statement and claimed that the school “served as a hideout for Hamas commanders.”

In response, Hamas slammed Gaza school massacre as a dangerous escalation in crimes unprecedented in history of wars.

“Gaza school massacre would not have happened without support from US administration,” the group added.
