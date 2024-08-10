Watching You: IRGC Releases Footage of Surveilling US Warships at Hormuz

Islam Times - Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Navy has released new footage showing surveillance of US and allied navy vessels in the Gulf.

The images feature a San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock [LPD] of the US Navy, a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship of the US Navy, and the Spanish helicopter carrier Juan Carlos I.The video footage released shortly after a ceremony celebrating the addition of 2,640 missile systems, drones, and other equipment to the IRG Navy's combat organization.This is not the first time Iranian drones have captured detailed images of American military assets. In April 2021, the IRG released close-up footage of an American aircraft carrier taken by the force’s drones during an overflight in the Gulf.The video, recorded by a four-strong drone squadron, provided real-time, detailed views of every warplane and other military equipment on the carrier's deck.Testifying before the US Congress that year, General Kenneth McKenzie, then-head of the United States Central Command, stated that Iran's widespread use of drones meant that the US was operating without complete air superiority for the first time since the Korean War.