Saturday 10 August 2024 - 09:48

Bibi’s Party Leads Polls for First Time since October 7

According to a new poll published by Hebrew “Maariv” newspaper, Likud would secure the most seats in the “Israeli” Knesset if elections were held today.

The poll indicates that Likud would win 22 seats, a gain of one seat from the previous week, placing them ahead of Benny Gantz’s so-called “National Unity” party, which is projected to win 20 seats.

Despite this shift, the ruling coalition, which currently holds 64 seats, would see its majority diminished. The new numbers suggest that the coalition would control only 53 of the 120 seats in the Knesset, potentially impacting its ability to govern effectively.

The poll found that 48% of respondents view Netanyahu as the more suitable candidate for prime minister, compared to 42% who favor Gantz. Another 18% of respondents were undecided on this issue.

The survey revealed that 48% of respondents support continuing efforts to reach a hostage deal with Hamas. In contrast, 42% favor a preemptive strike against Iran and Hezbollah, even if it risks derailing the hostage negotiations. Ten percent of respondents remained undecided on these options.
