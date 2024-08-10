Consensus among Iran’s High-Ranking Officials about Revenge on Israel: Source

Islam Times - An informed source denied any difference among Iran’s high-ranking officials on the revenge on the Zionist regime of Israel after assassination of Ismail Haniyen in Tehran.

Despite Israeli media’s false psychological operation, claiming a difference among the high-ranking officials of Iran, including the president, and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) over the issue of revenge against the Zionist regime following the assassination of Martyr Ismail Haniyeh, an informed security official told the Tasnim that “there is no difference over this issue at the strategic level of the ruling system, and there is common determination, tone, and agreement among them to carry out the action which is rare among the country's authorities in recent years.”“The way to do that action is decided at the highest level and in the Supreme National Security Council, a council headed by president,” the informed source added.Following­­ the assassination of Martyr Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas's political bureau in Tehran, the Islamic Republic of Iran clearly announced that it will respond to this assassination.Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei warned the Israeli regime of a "harsh response" for Haniyeh's assassination, calling it the Islamic Republic's duty to avenge the Palestinian resistance leader's blood.“The criminal and terrorist Zionist regime martyred our dear guest in our homeland and left us bereaved, but it also set the ground for a harsh punishment for itself,” the Leader said.In similar stance, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated in a statement that "the Islamic Republic of Iran will not fail to protect its territorial integrity, national sovereignty, honor and prestige, and the Zionist regime will soon see the results of its cowardly and terrorist actions."Also, the IRGC renewed the pledge to take revenge against the “terrorist and adventurist Zionist regime”, warning that Israel will receive a “harsh punishment” in due time and location with appropriate quality.Following the clarification of the high-ranking officials of the country on the necessity of responding to the terrorist act of the Zionist regime, which has caused confusion in the mental state of the residents of the occupied territories and the officials of the Zionist regime, the media of the Israeli regime are trying to portray a lack of harmony among the authorities Iran.Previously, International TV, as the main Persian-language media that implements Israeli policies, had also raised the fabricated media line.