Saturday 10 August 2024 - 10:34

US-occupied Base Attacked in Northeastern Syria

Story Code : 1153123
US-occupied Base Attacked in Northeastern Syria
The local sources reported several explosions heard on Saturday early morning in the US-occupied air base Kharab al-Jir. 

According to the sources, the air base caught fire after the attack. 

The drone attack occurred when a cargo plane carrying military and logistical equipment, ammunition and a number of military personnel entered the base from Iraq. 

US fighters and copters began to fly over the sky of the Iraq-Syria border after the attack. 

The US has deployed 15 Apache helicopters and 4 Avenger air defense systems in its military bases on Syrian soil. 
