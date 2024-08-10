US-occupied Base Attacked in Northeastern Syria

Islam Times - Syrian Sources reported a drone attack successfully done against the Kharab al-Jir Base in al-Hasaka, northeaster of Syria.

The local sources reported several explosions heard on Saturday early morning in the US-occupied air base Kharab al-Jir.According to the sources, the air base caught fire after the attack.The drone attack occurred when a cargo plane carrying military and logistical equipment, ammunition and a number of military personnel entered the base from Iraq.US fighters and copters began to fly over the sky of the Iraq-Syria border after the attack.The US has deployed 15 Apache helicopters and 4 Avenger air defense systems in its military bases on Syrian soil.