US-occupied Base Attacked in Northeastern Syria

The local sources reported several explosions heard on Saturday early morning in the US-occupied air base Kharab al-Jir.
According to the sources, the air base caught fire after the attack.
The drone attack occurred when a cargo plane carrying military and logistical equipment, ammunition and a number of military personnel entered the base from Iraq.
US fighters and copters began to fly over the sky of the Iraq-Syria border after the attack.
The US has deployed 15 Apache helicopters and 4 Avenger air defense systems in its military bases on Syrian soil.