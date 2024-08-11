0
US Allocates $3.5 Billion in Military Assistance to “Israel”

This significant aid package underscores a long-term strategic vision to enhance the entity’s military capabilities amid ongoing regional threats and rising tensions.

Contrary to some expectations, the $3.5 billion will not immediately introduce new weapons into the region. Instead, the funds will be allocated to finance American weapons systems currently in production.

The timing of this aid package is particularly noteworthy, given the acute fears of escalating conflict in the region.

In a call with “Israeli” War Minister Yoav Gallant, Secretary of State Antony Blinken reaffirmed the United States’ unwavering support for the entity’s security.

However, Blinken also emphasized the importance of de-escalation, warning against actions that could further intensify the already volatile situation.

“The Secretary of State stressed that escalation would not serve the interests of either party,” an official statement read.
