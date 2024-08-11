0
Sunday 11 August 2024 - 01:58

Ayatollah Khamenei’s Order to Punish Israel to Be Carried Out Definitely: IRGC General

Story Code : 1153214
Speaking to Al Mayadeen TV, Rear Admiral Ali Fadavi said the orders given by Ayatollah Khamenei regarding the harsh punishment of Israel and revenge for the blood of Ismail Haniyeh, martyred in an Israeli assassination attack in Tehran, are explicit and crystal clear.

“The Leader of Revolution’s orders will be carried out in the best possible way, and this is Iran’s current duty,” the commander stated.

Asked about the selection of Yahya Sinwar as Haniyeh’s successor, Admiral Fadavi said the appointment indicates that the course of resistance of Hamas will continue to the end.

Haniyeh, who was in Tehran to attend the new Iranian president’s swearing-in ceremony, was martyred in an Israeli operation in the early hours of July 31.

Ayatollah has warned the Israeli regime of a "harsh response" for Haniyeh's assassination, calling it the Islamic Republic's duty to avenge the Palestinian resistance leader's blood.
