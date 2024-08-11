President Keeps Eslami as Iran’s Nuclear Chief

Islam Times - Mohammad Eslami remained in his post as the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) in the administration of President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Pezeshkian issued a number of decrees on Saturday, keeping Eslami in charge of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, the post he held in the cabinet of late President Ebrahim Raisi.The AEOI chief acts as a vice president under Iran’s administrative system.In another decree, the president appointed Saeed Ohadi as the director of the Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs.Ohadi used to serve as the head of Iran’s Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization when a tragedy happened during Hajj rituals in Mina, outside the holy city of Mecca, in September 2015, when nearly 500 Iranian pilgrims died in a deadly crush.Pezeshkian also appointed Hossein Afshin as the Vice-President for Science, Technology and Knowledge-Based Economy.Afshin, 44, has a PhD in mechanical engineering and is a faculty member of Sharif University of Technology in Tehran.The new Iranian president is expected to finalize the full list of his proposed ministerial picks that will be submitted to the Parliament for a vote of confidence in the coming days.Pezeshkian had appointed Mohammad Reza Aref as the first vice president hours after taking office in a formal ceremony on July 28.