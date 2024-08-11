0
Sunday 11 August 2024 - 02:24

Sierra Leone Court Sentences Soldiers to Long Jail Terms for Failed Coup

Story Code : 1153223
The sentences were read out in court late on Friday with the judge handing out prison terms ranging from 50 and 120 years on those convicted, Reuters reported.

They were among 27 men court-martialed for participating in the attempted coup on Nov. 26 that saw gunmen attack military barracks, two prisons and other locations, freeing about 2,200 inmates and killing more than 20 people

The sentencing follows the jailing in July of 11 civilians, and police and prison officers for their role in the insurrection.

A seven-member military jury found most of the court-martialed soldiers guilty by unanimous verdict after hours of deliberations. The men faced a total of 88 charges including mutiny, murder, aiding the enemy and stealing public or service property.

All but one of those arraigned were rank and file soldiers. A lieutenant colonel was found guilty and received the longest prison term of 120 years.

Before handing out the sentences, Judge Advocate Mark Ngegba – himself a former military officer – said "when we reach this conclusion for sentences it is to send a message of zero tolerance for such an act in the military".

Of the remaining three, one was found not guilty, another sentenced earlier due to pleading guilty, and the third's trial will conclude at a later date.

Family members of the convicts wailed inside the court as the sentences were read out.

The failed attempt followed an election which President Bio narrowly won to secure a second term. His victory was disputed by the main opposition APC party, while some local and international observers also questioned the transparency of the vote.
