Tel Aviv Worries about Inability of Defense System: Report

Referring to the latest Iranian anti-Israeli attack, also known as Operation True Promise, which was carried out four months ago in retaliation for the Israeli aggression that targeted its consulate in Damascus on April 13, The Washington Post raised a question in its report, claiming that "Israel repelled Iran’s first direct attack. Is it ready for the next one?"Four months after Iran's anti-Israeli operation, with Iran vowing to respond forcefully to the assassination of top Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, Israel is more regionally isolated.There are also fears that, even with American support, Israel’s aerial defense systems may not be able to fully counter a massive, coordinated attack.Jordan and Saudi Arabia have declared they do not want their airspace transformed into a battle zone. Egypt has said it would not “take part in a military axis that would participate in repelling” an Iranian attack.Such public statements are “very disturbing,” and show the ties that bind them to Israel are delicate according to a senior Israeli politician who helped build the regional coalition, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive security matters.