0
Sunday 11 August 2024 - 02:31

Tel Aviv Worries about Inability of Defense System: Report

Story Code : 1153227
Tel Aviv Worries about Inability of Defense System: Report
Referring to the latest Iranian anti-Israeli attack, also known as Operation True Promise, which was carried out four months ago in retaliation for the Israeli aggression that targeted its consulate in Damascus on April 13, The Washington Post raised a question in its report, claiming that "Israel repelled Iran’s first direct attack. Is it ready for the next one?"

Four months after Iran's anti-Israeli operation, with Iran vowing to respond forcefully to the assassination of top Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, Israel is more regionally isolated.

There are also fears that, even with American support, Israel’s aerial defense systems may not be able to fully counter a massive, coordinated attack.

Jordan and Saudi Arabia have declared they do not want their airspace transformed into a battle zone. Egypt has said it would not “take part in a military axis that would participate in repelling” an Iranian attack.

Such public statements are “very disturbing,” and show the ties that bind them to Israel are delicate according to a senior Israeli politician who helped build the regional coalition, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive security matters.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hezbollah Drones Pound Israeli Base Deep inside Palestine
Hezbollah Drones Pound Israeli Base Deep inside Palestine
Ansarullah: Weakness of Arab World Encourages Zionists to Continue Crime
Ansarullah: Weakness of Arab World Encourages Zionists to Continue Crime
11 August 2024
Tel Aviv Worries about Inability of Defense System: Report
Tel Aviv Worries about Inability of Defense System: Report
11 August 2024
US Allocates $3.5 Billion in Military Assistance to “Israel”
US Allocates $3.5 Billion in Military Assistance to “Israel”
11 August 2024
US to Send More Military Aid to Ukraine
US to Send More Military Aid to Ukraine
10 August 2024
Bibi’s Party Leads Polls for First Time since October 7
Bibi’s Party Leads Polls for First Time since October 7
10 August 2024
Genocide Continues: Over 100 Palestinians Martyred in ‘Israeli’ Airstrikes on School in Gaza
Genocide Continues: Over 100 Palestinians Martyred in ‘Israeli’ Airstrikes on School in Gaza
10 August 2024
Iran’s Shamkhani: Preparations Done for Severe Punishment of ‘Israel’
Iran’s Shamkhani: Preparations Done for Severe Punishment of ‘Israel’
10 August 2024
US Navy Can
US Navy Can't Stop Yemeni Attacks with Force Alone: Commander
10 August 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah’s Mastery of Psychological Warfare: A Strategic Analysis of His Speeches
Sayyed Nasrallah’s Mastery of Psychological Warfare: A Strategic Analysis of His Speeches
10 August 2024
IRGC Navy Received New Cruise Missiles with Highly Explosive Warheads
IRGC Navy Received New Cruise Missiles with Highly Explosive Warheads
10 August 2024
Yemeni, Iraqi Resistance Forces Strike Key Target in “Israeli” Entity Amid Gaza Conflict
Yemeni, Iraqi Resistance Forces Strike Key Target in “Israeli” Entity Amid Gaza Conflict
10 August 2024
US Fighter Jets Bomb Yemen
US Fighter Jets Bomb Yemen
9 August 2024