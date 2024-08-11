0
Sunday 11 August 2024 - 02:33

Iran Comments on Details of Message Exchanges with US

Story Code : 1153228
Iran Comments on Details of Message Exchanges with US
Answering a question on Friday about whether Iran will postpone the response to the Israeli regime until next week's talks regarding the ceasefire in Gaza, the mission said that establishing a lasting ceasefire in Gaza is Iran's priority. "Any agreement that Hamas accepts will be accepted by us.”

"Our national security and sovereignty have been violated during the recent terrorist act of the Israeli regime. We have the right to legitimate defense and this has nothing to do with the Gaza ceasefire," the mission said.

“But we hope that our response will be completed on time and in a way that does not harm the possible ceasefire,” the mission highlighted.

Regarding the existing channels of communication between Iran and the United States, the Iranian mission to the UN said, "There have always been direct and intermediary official channels for the transmission of messages between Iran and the United States."

The parties' preference is to keep the details confidential, the mission added.

Ismail Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were martyred after their residence was targeted in Tehran on July 31, according to a statement released by the IRGC.

Issuing a statement on Saturday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh was "designed and implemented by the Zionist regime and supported by the criminal government of America."

Reacting to the Israeli act of terror, high-ranking Iranian officials vowed to give a proper response to the Zionist regime, with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei saying, that by assassinating Ismail Haniyeh, the Israeli regime has prepared the ground for harsh punishment for itself.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hezbollah Drones Pound Israeli Base Deep inside Palestine
Hezbollah Drones Pound Israeli Base Deep inside Palestine
Ansarullah: Weakness of Arab World Encourages Zionists to Continue Crime
Ansarullah: Weakness of Arab World Encourages Zionists to Continue Crime
11 August 2024
Tel Aviv Worries about Inability of Defense System: Report
Tel Aviv Worries about Inability of Defense System: Report
11 August 2024
US Allocates $3.5 Billion in Military Assistance to “Israel”
US Allocates $3.5 Billion in Military Assistance to “Israel”
11 August 2024
US to Send More Military Aid to Ukraine
US to Send More Military Aid to Ukraine
10 August 2024
Bibi’s Party Leads Polls for First Time since October 7
Bibi’s Party Leads Polls for First Time since October 7
10 August 2024
Genocide Continues: Over 100 Palestinians Martyred in ‘Israeli’ Airstrikes on School in Gaza
Genocide Continues: Over 100 Palestinians Martyred in ‘Israeli’ Airstrikes on School in Gaza
10 August 2024
Iran’s Shamkhani: Preparations Done for Severe Punishment of ‘Israel’
Iran’s Shamkhani: Preparations Done for Severe Punishment of ‘Israel’
10 August 2024
US Navy Can
US Navy Can't Stop Yemeni Attacks with Force Alone: Commander
10 August 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah’s Mastery of Psychological Warfare: A Strategic Analysis of His Speeches
Sayyed Nasrallah’s Mastery of Psychological Warfare: A Strategic Analysis of His Speeches
10 August 2024
IRGC Navy Received New Cruise Missiles with Highly Explosive Warheads
IRGC Navy Received New Cruise Missiles with Highly Explosive Warheads
10 August 2024
Yemeni, Iraqi Resistance Forces Strike Key Target in “Israeli” Entity Amid Gaza Conflict
Yemeni, Iraqi Resistance Forces Strike Key Target in “Israeli” Entity Amid Gaza Conflict
10 August 2024
US Fighter Jets Bomb Yemen
US Fighter Jets Bomb Yemen
9 August 2024