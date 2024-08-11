Islam Times - Ali Akbar Velayati, a senior advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, sent a message to the new chief of Hamas Resistance Movement Yahya Sinwar.

In his message, Velayati congratulated Yahya upon being selected as the chief of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas.He also commemorated the memory of the former Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh and hailed his efforts in realizing the ideals of the oppressed Palestinian people and fighting against the Zionist regime.Undoubtedly, choosing Sinwar as the chief of Hamas shows that the leaders of the Palestinian Resistance movement will continue to fight the criminal Zionist regime and move toward the freedom of the holy al-Quds more determinedly than before because the path of resistance is endless, he added.Velayati also expressed hope that the world would witness the liberation of dear Palestine and the destruction of the Zionist regime in the near future.Hamas named its Gaza leader Yahya Sinwar as chief of the Resistance movement following Ismail Haniyeh's assassination in Tehran, the movement said on Tuesday last week.Ismail Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were martyred after their residence was targeted in Tehran on July 31, according to a statement released by the IRGC.Issuing a statement on Saturday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh was "designed and implemented by the Zionist regime and supported by the criminal government of America."Reacting to the Israeli act of terror, high-ranking Iranian officials vowed to give a proper response to the Zionist regime, with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei saying, that by assassinating Ismail Haniyeh, the Israeli regime has prepared the ground for harsh punishment for itself.