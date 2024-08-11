Jordan Denies Allowing Israel to Use its Airspace: Source

Islam Times - A source in the Jordanian armed forces denied the news published about the country's granting of permission to the Zionist regime to use Jordanian airspace.

A source in the Jordanian armed forces announced that the country will not allow any party to use its airspace under any circumstances.He further added that none of the parties involved in the region's conflicts will be allowed to use Jordanian airspace for military response.This Jordanian source stated that the Jordanian war and passenger planes have carried out their normal activities in the past few days. Meanwhile, social media have published lies about Jordan's permission to Tel Aviv to use the country's airspace.The source said that Jordan is currently trying to reduce tension in the region with its diplomatic efforts.Israel anticipates attacks by the Lebanese group, Hezbollah, and Iran, in response to the assassinations of Hezbollah leader Fouad Shukr in Beirut last week, and Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on July 31. Iran and Hamas have blamed Tel Aviv for the killings and vowed to retaliate.Israel, flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, has faced international condemnation amid its continued offensive against the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7.Nearly 40,000 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 91,700 injured, according to local health authorities.More than 10 months into the Israeli onslaught, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.