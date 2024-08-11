Blinken Calls for Ceasefire in Talks with Israel War Min.

Islam Times - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by phone with Israeli war Minister Yoav Gallant and called for an urgent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said.

The secretary reiterated the urgent need to reach a ceasefire in Gaza that would secure the release of prisoners, allow a surge of humanitarian assistance, and create the conditions for broader regional stability, Matthew Miller claimed in a statement.Blinken also "discussed how escalation is in no party’s interest," according to the spokesman, TASS reported.Overnight into August 9, the leaders of Egypt, Qatar, and the US issued a joint statement calling on Israel and Hamas to resume Gaza ceasefire talks on August 15 in Doha or Cairo. The mediators also signaled their readiness to present a final draft agreement, which is based on the principles put forward by the US president and supported by UN Security Council Resolution 2735.